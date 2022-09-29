RBSE REET Result 2022 Declared: The result of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2022 was announced today, September 29, 2022. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Ajmer, has released the results and final answer key. Now, candidates will be able to check their REET results. It can be checked at the official website-reetbser2022.in.

Steps to download Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher Result 2022:

1) First, visit the official website-reetbser2022.in.

2) After that, look for the link that reads “Download REET Result 2022.”

3) Then, enter the login credentials.

4) On the screen, your REET Result will be displayed.

5) Download REET Scorecard.

6) Take a printout of it for future reference.

When was the answer key released?

Also read ICMAI CMA June 2022 results declared for inter, final and foundation exams at icmai.in, Check how to download

On August 19, 2022, the REET Answer Key was released and candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, till August 25, 2022. A candidate was required to pay Rs 300 for every question. On 23 and 24 July 2022, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education conducted the REET.

REET Paper-1 and Paper-2 were conducted in two shifts. Through REET examinations, teachers of primary and upper primary schools of the state government will be recruited. After the declaration of the result, candidates who secure the cut-off marks will be shortlisted. They will be called for the second stage of the recruitment process, which is document verification.

If reports are to be believed, in the state, the recruitment drive will take place for 46,500 vacancies. 15,000 will be for level one and 31,500 for level two. It is pertinent to mention here that recently Rajasthan government informed that 62,000 vacancies of primary and upper primary teachers will be filled through the REET 2022 exam.