REET Result 2021: Rajasthan eligibility exam results & toppers names declared on reetbser21.com — Check details

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers 2021: REET result 2021 has been released today on November 2, 2021 by Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. Those who appeared for the Rajasthan eligibility examination for teachers can check their result on the official site: reetbser21.com.

Ajay Vaishnav Bairagi of Ajmer and Govind Soni of Udaipur secured top honours in the Level 1 examination. Both the candidates have secured 148 marks in the exam. In Level 2 exam, Kirat Singh of Sriganganagar, Surbhi Parikh of Bikaner, and Nibaram of Rajsamand have secured the first position.

The Rajasthan eligibility examination for teachers took place on September 26 this year. The COVID-19 safety protocols were in place during the exam that was held to recruit 31,000 Grade 3 teachers in the state. Except for minor incidents, the examination, held amidst strict security, went off well.

The exam was conducted in 33 districts in 3993 exam centres and around 16 lakh students had shown up for the exam this year. The answer key for the examination was released on October 26, 2021. Candidates can visit the official website of REET for more information/details.

REET result 2021: How to check your result