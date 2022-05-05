Recruitment of teachers and headmasters is to begin soon: says Bengal School Service Commission

West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) on Thursday has announced that the process of recruitment of assistant teachers and headmasters in state-run secondary and higher secondary schools is likely to start soon.

In an official notice, the commission has said that it will soon issue an advertisement for recruitment to the posts of headmaster/headmistress in secondary, higher secondary and junior schools and all the relevant details regarding the selection process will be given in a brochure accompanying the advertisement.

Bratya Basu, West Bengal Education Minister, recently said the government was in favour of fast tracking the appointment of teachers and was aware of the plight of hundreds of educated youth who were awaiting appointment in state-run schools.

He further added that due to court cases, the government was not able to carry on the recruitment process in a full fledged manner. A school education department official said recently the WBCSSC sought to know about the number of vacant teacher posts in schools from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

With inputs from PTI.

