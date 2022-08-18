REAP 2022 online application started at reap2022.ctpl.io: Check eligibility, important dates, application form & other details

REAP 2022 Exam: Centre for Electronic Governance (CEG), Rajasthan has started the online application process for Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process (REAP) 2022. All interested candidates who are seeking admission to B.E/ B.Tech and B.Arch courses in Rajasthan can apply online for the REAP application form from the official website – reap2022.ctpl.io. The last date to register for the REAP 2022 Exam is 29th August. However, The last date to submit applications along with application fee is 28th August 2022.

To apply for the above posts, the candidate should have Class 12 or equivalent qualification and a diploma in engineering and technology from a recognized university.

The selection of the candidates for admission will be done on the basis of merit. The admission authorities will hold three rounds of REAP counseling for the registered candidates with seats allocated based on the merit list. The candidates from Rajasthan and other states are eligible to apply. The last date of online counseling submission and locking choices are September 7, 2022.

REAP 2022 Selection Criteria

There is no entrance examination for Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process (REAP) and hence the seat allotment is done on the basis of Class 12 or Diploma in engineering.

REAP 2022 Important Dates

Date of commencement for filling of the Online Application: August 14, 2022

Last date for submission of online applications:August 28, 2022

Last date for submitting online application cum registration form: August 29, 2022

Last Date of Online Counselling submission & locking choices: September 7, 2022

How to apply for REAP 2022?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of REAP – https://reap2022.ctpl.io/. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Reap 2022 application form’. Fill up the application form along with all the required details such as name, fathers name, qualification, etc. Candidates are required to upload the scanned copies of documents and signature. REAP 2022 application form will be displayed on the screen. Download REAP 2022 application form and save it for future reference.

REAP 2022 Application Fee

The candidates applying for Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process (REAP) 2022 will have to pay Application cum Registration fee Rs. 295/- through credit card/debit card/UPI, etc.