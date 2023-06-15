Ready Accountant to Open 50 More Offline Branches and Train 25,000 Students by 2025

Ready Accountant, a Kolkata-based job-ready training platform for freshers has unveiled its expansion plans aimed at furthering its reach and impact in the Indian market. The company aims to establish 50 additional offline branches across major cities, including state capitals, and train 25,000 students by the end of 2025. Ready Accountant specialises their Students in Accountancy, Income Tax, GST, and Compliance.

“We have announced our plans to establish 50 more offline branches across India and train 25,000 students by 2025. Our goal is to bring quality accounting education to aspiring professionals in every corner of the country. By expanding our physical presence, we can cater to a broader audience and create self-employment opportunities for our students,” Abhinit Singh, founder, Ready Accountant, said.

Ready Accountant’s offline branches aims to provide a conducive learning environment, ensuring students receive hands-on training from expert faculties. The institute will be recruiting 200-250 qualified faculties to support the operations of these new centers. With a strong focus on practical skills development, Ready Accountant further aims to empower students to take up various challenges in the accounting domain and thrive in corporate cultures.