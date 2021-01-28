Re-opening of schools: What will change for students inside and outside classroom

Most states are opening schools for classes 5. to 8 in February following a long haul due to the coronavirus pandemic. (IE Image)

A declining number of Covid-19 cases has moved many states to reopen classes for higher and middle classes. While schools from class 9 to 12 opened in most states, Punjab, Manipur, Maharashtra government decoded o open doors for students between class 5 to 8 from January 27. Other states like Haryana, Himachal are too opening schools for these classes in February following a long haul due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As schools will open up, a lot has changed in the environment from attending classes to free mixing during recess. Schools administration has to take several safety measures to ensure the students are not exposed to the rapid spread of Covid-19.

Here’s how schooling will look like hence

Outside the class

• Schools have to ensure staggered entry and exit of the students of different classes.

• The gap between each class will be at least 20 to 30 minutes to ensure students can reach the next class without breaking social distancing norms.

• Compulsory thermal checking of students and staff has to be ensured at gates or entrance to classrooms. Hand sanitizing facilities will also be provided by the school management.

• Signboards and stickers reminding students timely about Covid appropriate behaviour like keeping six feet distance, washing hands and keeping masks on.

• Only one student will be allowed in the washroom at a time to avoid crowding

• Schools can have taps and water coolers with sensors to ensure minimal contact.

• Schools have to keep a ‘quarantine room’ where a student who has or might develop symptoms can be made to stay.

• Students with even mild symptoms cannot be allowed to attend class

• No morning assemblies or outdoor sports activities can be conducted

Inside the class

• Teachers have to divide total strength into multiple sections to limit the number of students in a classroom.

• All students will not attend classes every day. They will be called on specific days like every alternate day or twice/thrice a week.

• Students and teachers need to wear masks all the time. Hand sanitisers should be kept in every room.

• Bringing school bags for lower classes is discouraged. Classrooms can store essential learning materials for students.

• Teachers need to ensure restricted movement in different classrooms, library, labs.

• Only one student is allowed in each bench. Students cannot share stationary, books or lunchbox with each other.

The Education Ministry has further categorically said that students will not be forced to attend school and approval from parents is a must. Attendance will not be daily and teachers can ask students to self-study easy lessons. Parents will be encouraged to drop their wards to school.

Assessments in the form of quizzes, puzzles, games, presentations, etc will be preferred over routine pen and paper examination stated the Education Ministry’s guidelines.