RCB to launch Innovation Lab for sports, partners with Loughborough University, IIT Madras for course development.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is all set to launch its Innovation Lab with the aim to further grow the sports ecosystem. Through the lab, RCB intends to explore sports ed-tech, research, and development, through provision of digital tools and platforms to support the learning and training process for sports enthusiasts, Rajesh Menon, head, vice president, Royal Challengers Bangalore, told FE Education. “We will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the next 15-20 days with several top universities that we have already identified and shortlisted,” Menon added.

The RCB Innovation Lab is an online platform that aims to offer courses designed to help sports enthusiasts enhance their knowledge and skills. He however declined to reveal the fee structure of these courses. Additionally the cricket team has partnered with Loughborough University in the United Kingdom (UK) and IIT Madras to develop these courses. “The RCB Innovation Lab aims to elevate sports tech to a new level in India. Our goal is to make a valuable impact on the sports industry in India beyond the playing field,” he added.

Furthermore, the franchise claims to be working towards environmentally-friendly initiatives with the aim of creating a positive impact on the environment. The team has formed a partnership with Goodera, an volunteering platform to drive Go Green initiatives. “One such initiative is the establishment of a network of green schools, with nearly 200 educational institutions in Bengaluru being transformed into green schools,” Abhishek Humbad, founder, CEO, Goodera, said.