RBSE result 2018: 12th Science, Commerce score not releasing today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; check release date

RBSE result 2018: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER ) is not going to release the results of Class 12 Science and Commerce streams today, as reported earlier. According to The Indian Express, the Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) has confirmed that the Class 12 results of Science and Commerce will be declared before the last week of May and not today. Some reports had earlier prompted that the RBSE 12th Science Result & RBSE 12th Commerce Result will be released on May 16. The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Result 2018 is expected to release in June.

Students can check results and updates for RBSE Board Result 2018 on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Results can also be checked at examresults.net/rajasthan and indiaresults.in. Meanwhile, the results of RBSE Class 10 Board results are expected to release in June.

How to check RBSE Results 2018 OR Rajasthan Board Results 2018:

1. Go to the official website of RBSE – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. On the Homepage, click on RBSE 12th results 2018.

3. After clicking, a new page will open.

4. Enter your roll number and date of birth in that page.

5. Click on the submit button.

6. This will display your scorecard.

7. Check the result and take a print out.

Candidates can check results of Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam via SMS-

RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12 ARTS RESULT 2018

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12 SCIENCE RESULT 2018

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12 COMMERCE RESULT 2018

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

The BSER Rajasthan Board 12th class exam was held from 8 March to 2 April. he class 12th exams started with the mandatory English paper. As per the board, 8,26,570 students sat for the class XII BSER Rajasthan board exams out of which 5, 27,259 students were registered for the Humanities stream. The commerce stream has 42,665 and Science stream has 2, 46,254 candidates.