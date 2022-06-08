RBSE Class 5, Class 8 Results: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the results for Class 5 and Class 8 at 11 AM on Wednesday. The BSER, Ajmer, office will declare the primary and upper primary exam results, the board has announced. The results will be first announced via a press conference. The board will not issue a merit list this year.

Approximately 12.63 lakh students took part in the Class 8 exams while 14.53 lakh students appeared for the Class 5 exams this year. Class 5 exams were conducted from April 27 to May 17, while Class 8 exams were conducted between April 17 and May 17. Rajasthan is one of a handful of states that conduct board exams for elementary classes. The exams were not held in the previous two years due to Covid-19.

The results will be published online. The board has made special arrangements to ensure that there are technical problems while students check their results. Students or parents can check the results on the board’s website.

EDUCATION MINISTER CONFIRMS DATE

Education Minister Dr BD Kalla has also confirmed the date and time of the RBSE Class 5 and RBSE Class 8 results. “The examination results of 12.63 lakh candidates of class-8 and 14.53 lakh candidates of class-5 will be declared digitally on June 8, 2022 at 11.00 am. My best wishes and blessings to all the students,” he tweeted.

RBSE CLASS 5, RBSE CLASS 8 MARKSHEETS

The board will publish the RBSE Class 5 and RBSE Class 8 results as digital scorecards. Following the virtual declaration, students will be able to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools.

RBSE CLASS 12, RBSE CLASS 10 RESULTS

The board declared the RBSE Class 12 results in the first week of June. Girls outperformed boys in all the three streams — arts, science, and commerce. In commerce, the girls recorded a pass percentage of 98.62% compared to 96.93% for the boys. In science, the girls’ pass percentage was 97.55% against the boys’ 95.98%. In arts, the pass percentage for girls stood at 97.21% against the boys’ 95.44%.