RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2021 Latest Update: Results to be out shortly, check details

Students are advised to keep their admit card and other details handy in order to easily check their scores.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2021 Latest Update: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced that the results of class 10 examinations will be declared at 4 pm today. Once declared, students can check results on official websites of the board i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their admit card and other details handy in order to easily check their scores.

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) or class 10 exams were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic situation. The exam was initially scheduled to begin on April 18 and was later postponed. Considering the safety and health of students, the board had eventually decided to cancel the exam.

The marking scheme for class 10 results was announced by the Board last month. The Board said that it will prepare results based on the evaluation criteria which is similar to one adopted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

As per the criteria, the board would give 45 per cent weightage to marks obtained in the Class 8 board exam and 25 per cent weightage would be given to marks obtained by students in class 9. Only 10 per cent weightage would be given to marks obtained in class 10.

It must be noted that Rajasthan Board was among the few boards which had conducted all the exams in 2020. Several state boards had cancelled their exams. In 2020, around 11.52 lakh students had appeared in the class 10 board exams. Out of this, 9.29 lakh have cleared it. The pass percentage for class 10 was around 80.63 per cent.

According to officials, around 12.4 lakh students registered for the class 10 board exams this year.