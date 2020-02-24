RBSE Class 12 exam 2020: Admit card released; Check date and time

The willing candidates need to visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in (Representative image)

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the release of the admit card/ hall ticket for the upcoming Senior Secondary Examinations or Class 12 examinations. The interested candidates can download the same after visiting the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is scheduled to conduct the Class 12 examination from March 05, 2020, to April 03, 2020.

Important dates:-

Beginning of the Class 12 examination- March 05, 2020

Conclusion of the Class 12 examination- April 03, 2020

Know how to download the admit card/ hall ticket for RBSE Class 12 2020:-

(1) The willing candidates need to visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

(2) After visiting the official homepage, the candidates are required to click on the link- admit card/ hall ticket.

(3) A new page will appear on the screen where one needs to enter his/her relevant details such as registration number and roll number.

(4) After entering the details, one will get easy access to their admit card or hall ticket.

(5) Now, save and download the soft copy of the same and take a print out for future reference.

In 2019, more than 20 lakh students had participated in the RBSE Class 12 or senior secondary examination. Around nine lakh students have registered for the RBSE Class 12 examinations and 11 lakh in class 10. Around 5,674 students have registered themselves for the forthcoming examination. Last year, a total of 79.85 per cent of students had cleared the class 10 examination successfully. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 92.88 per cent in Science stream while 91.46 per cent was recorded in the commerce stream.

The RBSE has asked the students not to carry any electronic items such as mobile phones, calculators, and other equipment during the exam.

About RBSE:-

RBSE is the abbreviated form of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is responsible for the promotion and all-round development of secondary education in Rajasthan. The RBSE has its headquarter in Ajmer.