RBSE Class 10th Result 2022: Rajasthan Class 10th results to be declared today at this time; Here’s how you can download

RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2022: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has released the date and time for Secondary Class students. According to the latest updates, the board is going to release the result today- 13th June at 3 PM. Students who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results from the official website.

The board had conducted Class 10 or Secondary Examination in March – April months. Students will be able to check the RBSE 10th Result Scorecard today by 3 PM. The announcement has been confirmed by the state education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla on twitter.



How to Download Rajasthan 10th Result 2022?



Students will be able to check their results online followed by the easy steps given below.

1. Visit the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on the link that reads ‘Rajasthan 10th Result 2022’ flashing on the homepage.

3. Enter your roll number, birth of date, and click on the submit button.

4. Rajasthan 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download Rajasthan 10th Result 2022 and save it for future reference.