RBSE Class 10,12 Board exam Update: Rajasthan board releases datesheet of pending exams

The Class 12 exams were scheduled to take place until April 3 but were postponed as the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.
RBSE Class 10, 12 Exam dates: The Rajasthan School Education Board, Ajmer has decided to conduct the pending Class 12 board exams from June 18. The exams can only take place in one shift — from 8:30 am until 11:45 am. Earlier, the indianexpress.com had reported that a high-level meeting with the chief minister took place where the decision to re-conduct the test was taken. The pending exams of Class 10 will be held on June 29 and 30.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had previously requested the department of state education to ensure health protocols when carrying out the exams. He recommended that the review centers be increased to ensure that papers are kept in the sense of social distance norms. He also asked the department of education to ensure proper sanitation of schools used as quarantine centers before setting up an examination hall there.
Over 10 lakh took part in class 10 examination last year, of which 79.85 per cent had passed the test. In Class 12, 92.88 percent of students cleared the science stream test, as many as 91.46 percent cleared the 12 board exam on the commercial stream and 88 percent cleared 12 boards on the arts.
The RBSE Class 12 exams will begin with Mathematics on June 18, and will end with Psychology on June 30. The RBSE Class 10 exam will be held on June 29 and June 30 for Social Science and Mathematics respectively.
RBSE Class 10, 12: Exam Schedule
June 18 – Mathematics
June 19 – Information technology and programming
June 20 – Automation, personal security, healthcare, beauty and wellness
June 22 – Geography
June 23 – Home science
June 24 – Painting
June 25 – Hindi literature, Urdu, Sindhi, Gujarati, French, Rajasthani literature
June 26 – Sanskrit literature
June 27 – English literature
June 29 – Kathak, vocal music,
June 30 – Psychology
The Class 12 exams were scheduled to take place until April 3 but were postponed as the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Class 10 board examinations began on March 12 and were scheduled to end on March 24. As many as 8,65,895 candidates turned up for this year’s RBSE Class 10 exams.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.