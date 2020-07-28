RBSE Class 10 results: Rajasthan to declare Class 10 results today! Here’s how to check

The results can be accessed by the students on the board’s official websites.

Rajasthan Board RBSE BSER Class 10 results: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results out today! The Class 10 students of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will finally get to know their results. The board would release the results at 4 pm on Tuesday, July 28, a development which was confirmed by state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra in a tweet on Monday. The results could be accessed by the students on the board’s official websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresult.nic.in.

Class 10 Results of Rajasthan Board: How to check

On the board’s official website, the Class 10 students would need to locate the link to RBSE Class 10 Result 2020 and click on it.

This would redirect them to a new page where they would need to fill in their details like roll number. In order to ensure that the details asked for are filled correctly, It is advised that the students keep their admit cards with them.

Once the students submit their details, their result would be displayed on the screen. Students should download a softcopy of the results for easier access to their scorecards in the future.

Students must note that they could have difficulty accessing their results in the beginning because nearly 11.8 lakh students appeared for the exam this year.

The Class 10 board exams in the state had initially been scheduled for March 14-27, but had to be postponed halfway through the process due to the nationwide lockdown announced to stop the spread of coronavirus, according to an IE report. The report added that remaining exams were then conducted by RBSE in June while observing proper guidelines for social distancing.

In order to clear the exam, students would need to score a minimum of 33% in each subject and overall. Moreover, in the case of subjects having separate theory and practical exams, they would need to score at least 33% in both of them individually, the IE report stated.

Last year, around 11 lakh students had sat for the Class 10 exams in the state, and RBSE had a pass percentage of 79.85, according to the report. Apart from this, girls had outperformed boys last year, posting a pass percentage of 80.35 as against the 79.45 passing percentage of the boys.