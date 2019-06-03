RBSE Class 10 result 2019: DECLARED! Rajasthan board results now available at rajresults.nic.in

Published: June 3, 2019 4:18:50 PM

RBSE Class 10 result 2019 declared: Rajasthan Board announced the Class 10 results at a press conference held by state education minister Govind Singh Ditasra. The board has declared the result a week earlier compared to last year.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) declared he results of the Class 10 board examinations today. Students can check their scores at the board’s official website, rajresults.nic.in.

Around 10 lakh students had registered for the RBSE 10th board exam this year.

RBSE 10th result 2019: Where to check Rajasthan Class 10 results
1. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
2. rajresults.nic.in
3. rajasthan.indiaresults.com
4. www.examresults.net/rajasthan/

Rajasthan Board 10th result: How to check

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to get their results:

Step 1) Log on to the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2) Click on the Class 10 results link, “RESULT CLASS X EXAM 2019” given on the right side of the portal
Step 3) A new webpage will appear. Enter the examination Roll Number
Step 4) Click on ‘Submit’
Step 5) Check scores
Step 6) Download result and take a print out for future purpose

The Rajasthan Board released the results of the Class 12th examinations in May. The overall pass percentage for class 12th Science stream was 88%, while for the Commerce stream it was 91.46%.

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is a board of education for school level education in the Indian state of  Rajasthan. RBSE is a state agency of the Government of Rajasthan and has its headquarters in Ajmer. Board is responsible for promotion and development of secondary education in Rajasthan state. BSER was set up in the year 1957 and constituted under the Rajasthan Secondary Education Act 1957. Results of examinations conducted by BSER can be accessed via website.

