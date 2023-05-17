RBSE 8th Result 2023 Out: Rajasthan class 8 board results declared; here’s direct link, steps to check and more

Rajasthan Board 8th Class Result 2023 Out: The Rajasthan Directorate of Education has released Class 8 board exam results on the Shala Darpan portal, rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Students can view their marks online using their roll number. Approximately 13 lakh students who took the RBSE Rajasthan Class 8th board exam this year were eagerly awaiting their results.

This year, the state board has decided not to announce any merit list for the RBSE Class 8 Result 2023. In 2022, girls outshined boys with an overall pass percentage of 94 per cent and boys secured 93.6 per cent.

RBSE 8th Result 2023, How to check Rajasthan board 8th result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Rajasthan’ tab

Step 3: Click on the ‘RBSE Class 8 result’ link available on the page

Step 4: Fill the required credentials such as roll number or registration number

Step 5: Your RBSE board class 8 results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download and save their scorecards for future reference, as the link will be removed after a certain period of time.

Rajasthan RBSE Board 8th Class Result 2023: Result via SMS

To check the result via SMS, type RESULT<space>RAJ8<space>roll number and send it to 56263, you will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.

Last year, the Class 8 board exams were conducted after a gap of two years. Nearly 15 lakh students registered for the examination last year. The Rajasthan Board cancelled the board exams in 2021 and 2020 due to an increased number of Covid-19 cases in the state.