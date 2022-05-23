RBSE Board Exam Results 2022: Class 10 and Class 12 scores for over 20 lakh candidates anytime soon

RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to declare the results of Class 10th and Class 12th anytime now. According to media reports, the evaluation process has been completed by the board and the results for Class 12th are expected on May 23. The Class 10 results are expected in the first week of June.

An official confirmation from the Rajasthan Board regarding the announcement of the result and more details is awaited.

Once released, the result can be checked through the official website of the board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Class 10 and 12 state Board examinations were conducted between March 24 and April 26. The Class 12 practical examinations were conducted in January.

RBSE Passing Criteria

To clear RBSE’s class 10 and 12 board exams, a candidate needs to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject and overall. In subjects with practical exams, students need to pass practical and theory papers separately. Students who have failed in not more than two subjects will have the option to appear for the supplementary exam conducted by RBSE.

As reported, over 20 lakh candidates will appear at 6074 exam centres for the class 10 and 12 board exams.

Last year, the board exams were cancelled due to Covid-19 cases and the Rajasthan Board announced the results of Class 10 in the last week of July through alternative evaluation scheme. As many as 80.63 per cent of students passed the RBSE class 10 exam.

For class 12, 90.70 per cent students of the arts stream students cleared the exams. The pass percentage for the science stream was 91.96 per cent and for the commerce stream, it was 94.49 per cent.