Rajasthan RBSE 12th result DECLARED! 92.88% Science, 91.46% Commerce students pass

RBSE 12th result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has announced the board exam results for Science, Commerce stream students at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in soon. Students who appeared for the board examination earlier this year can visit the official website of RBSE to check their scores as the results have been released. Rajasthan Board had conducted the examination for Arts, Science and Commerce stream students from March 8 to April 2 across various centres in the state. While the 12th results will be declared on May 15, the class 10th results- examination for which were conducted between March 14-27 will be declared in June 2019. As per the results,\u00a0this year, out of the 257719 students who appeared for the science stream board exam, 92.88 percent of students passed. While the pass percentage for boys is 91.59 per cent, that for girls is 95.86 per cent. As far as the result for Commerce stream is concerned, out of the 41,651 students who appeared for the exam, 91.46 per cent passed. 89.40 per cent boys passed the Commerce exam, whereas the pass percentage for girls is 95.31. RBSE 12th result 2019: When to check Rajasthan board Science, Commerce results Students can visit the official website of the board on May 14 at 4 PM. RBSE 12th result 2019: Where to check Rajasthan board Science, Commerce results 1. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in 2. rajresults.nic.in 3. rajasthan.indiaresults.com 4. www.examresults.net\/rajasthan\/ RBSE 12th result 2019: How to check Rajasthan board Science, Commerce results on the website Step 1. Go to the official website of RBSE \u2013 rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Step 2. On the Homepage, click on RBSE 12th results 2019 Step 3. After clicking, a new page will open. Step 4. Enter your roll number and date of birth in that page. Step 5. Click on the submit button. Step 6. This will display your scorecard. Step 7. Check the result and take a print out. RBSE 12th result 2019: How to check Rajasthan board Science, Commerce results via SMS Science result -\u00a0SMS - RESULTRAJ12SROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263 Commerce result -\u00a0SMS - RESULTRAJ12CROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263 More about Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan BSER or the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan was established in the year 1957 on December 4th. A lot of government and private schools are affiliated to this Board. The headquarters of BSER is located in Ajmer, Rajasthan.