Rajasthan RBSE 12th result DECLARED! 92.88% Science, 91.46% Commerce students pass

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: May 15, 2019 5:08:27 PM

Rajasthan RBSE Science, Commerce 12th result 2019 have been DECLARED by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan soon at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

rbse, rbse 12th result 2019, rbse 12th result 2019 science date, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rbse 12th result 2019 arts date, rbse 12th result 2019 date, rbse 12th commerce result 2019, rbse result, rajasthan board, rajasthan board 12th result 2019, rajasthan board result 2019, board exam results, education newsRBSE Rajasthan Science, Commerce 12th result 2019!

RBSE 12th result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has announced the board exam results for Science, Commerce stream students at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in soon. Students who appeared for the board examination earlier this year can visit the official website of RBSE to check their scores as the results have been released. Rajasthan Board had conducted the examination for Arts, Science and Commerce stream students from March 8 to April 2 across various centres in the state. While the 12th results will be declared on May 15, the class 10th results- examination for which were conducted between March 14-27 will be declared in June 2019.

As per the results, this year, out of the 257719 students who appeared for the science stream board exam, 92.88 percent of students passed. While the pass percentage for boys is 91.59 per cent, that for girls is 95.86 per cent. As far as the result for Commerce stream is concerned, out of the 41,651 students who appeared for the exam, 91.46 per cent passed. 89.40 per cent boys passed the Commerce exam, whereas the pass percentage for girls is 95.31.

RBSE 12th result 2019: When to check Rajasthan board Science, Commerce results

Students can visit the official website of the board on May 14 at 4 PM.

RBSE 12th result 2019: Where to check Rajasthan board Science, Commerce results

1. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
2. rajresults.nic.in
3. rajasthan.indiaresults.com
4. www.examresults.net/rajasthan/

rbse, rbse 12th result 2019, rbse 12th result 2019 science date, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rbse 12th result 2019 arts date, rbse 12th result 2019 date, rbse 12th commerce result 2019, rbse result, rajasthan board, rajasthan board 12th result 2019, rajasthan board result 2019, board exam results, education news

RBSE 12th result 2019: How to check Rajasthan board Science, Commerce results on the website

Step 1. Go to the official website of RBSE – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2. On the Homepage, click on RBSE 12th results 2019
Step 3. After clicking, a new page will open.
Step 4. Enter your roll number and date of birth in that page.
Step 5. Click on the submit button.
Step 6. This will display your scorecard.
Step 7. Check the result and take a print out.

RBSE 12th result 2019: How to check Rajasthan board Science, Commerce results via SMS

Science result – SMS – RESULTRAJ12SROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

Commerce result – SMS – RESULTRAJ12CROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

More about Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan

BSER or the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan was established in the year 1957 on December 4th. A lot of government and private schools are affiliated to this Board. The headquarters of BSER is located in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Rajasthan RBSE 12th result DECLARED! 92.88% Science, 91.46% Commerce students pass
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition