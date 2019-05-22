RBSE 12th Arts result 2019: Rajasthan board results to be declared today at rajresults.nic.in

By: |
Published: May 22, 2019 12:09:29 PM

RBSE 12th Arts result 2019: The class 12th Arts stream for Rajasthan board students will be declared today by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan at rajresults.nic.in.

rbse, RBSE 12th result 2019, rajresults.nic.in, RBSE 12th result 2019 Arts, RBSE 12th result 2019 Arts live, RBSE 12th result 2019 Arts date time, Rajasthan board results, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan 12th Arts results, rajasthan 12th results, education newsRBSE 12th Arts result 20191

RBSE 12th result 2019 Arts date: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is all set to announce the board examination results for class 12th Arts stream students today at rajresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the same can visit the official website of the board to check their scores as soon as the result link has been activated. The announcement of Arts results comes weeks after the announcement of Science, Commerce results.

The Rajasthan Board had conducted the examination for Arts stream students along with the Science and Commerce stream students from March 8 to April 2 across various centres in the state. While the board has already announced the Science, Commerce results On May 15, the class 10th board exam results is expected to be announced in June 2019.

RBSE 12th result 2019: Where to check Rajasthan board Arts results

1. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
2. rajresults.nic.in
3. rajasthan.indiaresults.com
4. www.examresults.net/rajasthan/

RBSE 12th result 2019: When to check Rajasthan board Arts results

Students can visit the official website of the board today i.e May 22 around 3 PM at the above-mentioned websites to check their scores.

RBSE 12th result 2019: How to check Rajasthan board Arts results on the website

Step 1. Go to the official website of RBSE – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2. On the Homepage, click on RBSE 12th results 2019
Step 3. After clicking, a new page will open.
Step 4. Enter your roll number and date of birth in that page.
Step 5. Click on the submit button.
Step 6. This will display your scorecard.
Step 7. Check the result and take a print out.

RBSE 12th result 2019: How to check Rajasthan board Arts results via SMS

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

More about Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan

BSER or the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan was established in the year 1957 on December 4th. A lot of government and private schools are affiliated to this Board. The headquarters of BSER is located in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. RBSE 12th Arts result 2019: Rajasthan board results to be declared today at rajresults.nic.in
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition