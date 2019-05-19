RBSE 12th result 2019 Arts date, time announced! Check Rajasthan board result on this date

New Delhi | Published: May 19, 2019 5:12:46 PM

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is all set to announce the board examination result for class 12th Arts stream students at rajresults.nic.in soon. Check details.

RBSE 12th result 2019 Arts!

RBSE 12th result 2019 Arts date: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) after the announcement of the Science, Commerce results last week, is all set to declare the Arts stream results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in soon. The students who appeared for the same can visit the official website of the board to check their scores as soon as the result link has been activated. The Rajasthan Board had conducted the examination for Arts stream students along with the Science and Commerce stream students from March 8 to April 2 across various centres in the state. While the board has already announced the Science, Commerce results On May 15, the class 10th board exam results is expected to be announced in June 2019.

The Arts results are expected to be announced next week, on or before May 24. Students can visit the official website of the board for more update on the announcement of the results.

RBSE 12th result 2019: When to check Rajasthan board Arts results

Students can visit the official website of the board next week as the results are expected to be

RBSE 12th result 2019: Where to check Rajasthan board Arts results

1. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
2. rajresults.nic.in
3. rajasthan.indiaresults.com
4. www.examresults.net/rajasthan/

RBSE 12th result 2019: How to check Rajasthan board Arts results on the website

Step 1. Go to the official website of RBSE – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2. On the Homepage, click on RBSE 12th results 2019
Step 3. After clicking, a new page will open.
Step 4. Enter your roll number and date of birth in that page.
Step 5. Click on the submit button.
Step 6. This will display your scorecard.
Step 7. Check the result and take a print out.

RBSE 12th result 2019: How to check Rajasthan board Arts results via SMS

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

More about Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan

BSER or the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan was established in the year 1957 on December 4th. A lot of government and private schools are affiliated to this Board. The headquarters of BSER is located in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

