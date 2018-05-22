RBSE 12th result 2018 Science, Commerce date and time confirmed! Rajasthan Board to declare scores at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 12th result 2018: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Board will announce the results for Science and Commerce streams on Wednesday, May 23, on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. (IE)

RBSE 12th result 2018: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Board will announce the results for Science and Commerce streams on Wednesday, May 23, on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The scores for +2 board exams will be declared tomorrow at 6:15 pm. Besides the official website, the scores will also be available at other websites, such as – examresults.net/rajasthan and indiaresults.in. Rajasthan Board examinations were conducted for Class 12 from 8 March to 2 April, earlier this year. More details are as follows:

Name of the board: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)

Name of the exam: Science and Commerce +2 board exam

Date of exam: 8 March to 2 April 2018

Date of result: 23 May 2018 (Wednesday)

Time of result: 6:15 pm

Official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Other websites: examresults.net/rajasthan, indiaresults.in

The students who had appeared for the exams and were eagerly waiting for the scores to be out, for them the wait is over now, as the board has confirmed that the result processing phase has been completed by the board and the results will be released tomorrow.

RBSE 12th result 2018: How to check

Step 1) Log on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2) Click on the link which says Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2018

Step 3) Enter the roll number and details in the given field

Step 4) Click on Submit

Step 5) The score will appear on the screen

Step 6) Download the result and take a printout for future reference

How to get Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018 on SMS

The students will also be able to know their scores via SMS. Here’s how to get results on messages once the scores are declared:

Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science Result:

SMS – RESULTRAJ12SROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

Rajasthan Board Class 12 Commerce Result:

SMS – RESULTRAJ12CROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

All the best!