RBSE 12th result 2018: From date to time to official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, all you need to know

RBSE 12th result 2018: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release Class 12 board examination results tomorrow, May 16. The results will be declared on the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. According to the report by India Today, the results will be announced for all streams i.e. Science, Commerce, and Arts. However, there is no official confirmation. This year, a total of 8, 26,278 students sat for the exam. The students who had appeared for the exams that were conducted by the Rajasthan board from March 8 to April 2, will also be able to check their scores from third party websites as well. These are examresults.net and indiaresults.com. More details about when, where and how to download results are mentioned below:

Name of the exam: RBSE 12th result

Name of the board: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)

Exam date: March 8 to April 2

Result date: May 16, 2018

Official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Other websites: examresults.net, indiaresults.com

The number of students appeared for the exams this year:

Commerce stream – 42,665

Science stream – 2, 46,254

Arts stream – 5, 37,359

Total – 8, 26,278

RBSE 12th result 2018: How to download

Step 1) Log on to the official websites of the board – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the link that says ‘Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2018’

Step 3) Enter the roll number or other required details in the field provided

Step 4) Submit the details

Step 5) On submitting the same, the results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6) Download the results and take print out of the same for future use

All the best!