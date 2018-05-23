RBSE 12th Result 2018 LIVE: BSER Rajasthan Board 10+2 Science, Commerce results out soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Class 12 result 2018 LIVE: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE is going to declare RBSE 12th results for Science and Commerce streams on May 23 at the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Class 12 result 2018 LIVE: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is going to declare RBSE 12th results for Science and Commerce streams today i.e. May 23 at 6:15 PM. The Rajasthan Board results 2018 will be announced at the official website of RBSE – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Results can also be checked at examresults.net/rajasthan and indiaresults.in. Various reports had earlier suggested that BSER Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will declare RBSE Result 2018 for Science and Commerce together on May 16. Results for Arts stream will be declared afterwards.

Here are RBSE Class 12 result 2018 LIVE: Track updates here-

RBSE 12th results 2018: How to check & download –

1. Go to the official website of RBSE – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. On the Homepage, click on RBSE 12th results 2018.

3. After clicking, a new page will open.

4. Enter your roll number and date of birth in that page.

5. Click on the submit button.

6. This will display your scorecard.

7. Check the result and take a print out.

Candidates can check results of Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam via SMS –

RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12 ARTS RESULT 2018

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12 SCIENCE RESULT 2018

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12 COMMERCE RESULT 2018

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

Last year’s statistics:

In 2017, in the Science stream, 2,29,351 students had appeared in the examination out of which 80.46 percent of girls and 67.7 per cent of boys passed in first division. In Commerce, 46,877 students had appeared in the examination and 71.48 per cent of girls and 44.59 per cent of boys were passed in first division.

This year, BSER Rajasthan Board 12th class exams were held from 8 March to 2 April. The class 12th exams started with the mandatory English paper. As per the board, 8,26,570 students sat for the class XII BSER Rajasthan board exams out of which 5, 27,259 students were registered for the Humanities stream. Last year the result from Rajasthan Board’s Science and Commerce results were declared on 15 May.

More about Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER):

BSER or the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan was established in the year 1957 on December 4th. A lot of government and private schools are affiliated to this Board. The headquarters of BSER is located in Ajmer, Rajasthan. The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan organizes and manages the entire school level education, i.e. Class 1st to 12th in both Hindi and English.