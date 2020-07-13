RBSE 12th board exam: Commerce stream result to be out today, check timing and other details

A total of 36,551 students had appeared in the Commerce stream 12th board exams this year.

RBSE 12th board result: After a delay of more than two months in the announcement of the result, the wait of the students who appeared in the 12th class Commerce stream exams conducted by Rajasthan board will come to an end today. According to reports, the result will be announced at around 11 to 11.30 AM at the headquarters of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). Director of RBSE Dr D P Jaroli is expected to release the result at the headquarters. The state Education minister Govind Singh Dotsara had earlier tweeted yesterday about the announcement of the result today.

RBSE Commerce 12th board result: where to check

The result will be announced at the official website of the state education board- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. A total of 36,551 students had appeared in the Commerce stream 12th board exams this year. Earlier, the education board had released the result of the Science stream class 12th students.

The development comes in the wake of the exams of the students getting cancelled due to the imposition of nationwide lockdown in the country due to Coronavirus pandemic. Later after the lifting of restrictions of the lockdown, the state government made the arrangements for conducting the remaining papers in the month of June. All social distancing and hygiene measures were put in place by the government in order to safely conduct the exam.

RBSE 12th board result Coomerce: How to check RBSE result

1. Students should keep their roll number and other vital details including date of birth ready with them before logging on the website of the state board- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

2. After logging on to the website, the students will need to go to the results section and fill in their roll number and other important columns.

3. After filling all the necessary details, the students will be redirected to their result pdf. Students are advised to keep a copy of their result saved on their computers or mobile devices or get a print out of the same for use in future.