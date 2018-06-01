RBSE 12th Arts result 2018 LIVE: Rajasthan board results expected today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th Arts result 2018 LIVE: While the results of Science and Commerce stream were declared on May 23, the Arts stream results are due today.

RBSE 12th Arts result 2018 LIVE: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Class 12th Art stream results will be declared today by RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the same can visit the official website of Rajasthan Board to check the results as soon as the link has been activated by RBSE. The RBSE class 12th exams were conducted by the board from March 8 to April 2. While the results of Science and Commerce stream were declared on May 23, the Arts stream results are due today. The results of RBSE class 10th examinations that was conducted between March 15 to March 26, are yet to be declared.

Out of the total number of students of Class 12th students from Science, a total of 51434 girls and 97095 boys registered first division. While pass percentage of boys was 85.08 percent, 90.33 per cent girls cleared class 12th examination from Science.