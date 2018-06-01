RBSE 12th Arts result 2018 date, time: How to check Rajasthan Board results at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th Arts result 2018: The RBSE class 12th exams were conducted by the board from March 8 to April 2.

RBSE 12th Arts result 2018 date, time: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is all set to declare the Class 12 Arts stream results at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in today. To check their results, candidates who had appeared can visit the official website of the board as soon as the results are declared. While the Arts results are due to be released today, the Science and Commerce results were declared on May 23. Out of the total number of students of Class 12 from Science, a total of 51,434 girls and 97,095 boys registered first division. While the pass percentage of boys was 85.08 percent, 90.33 per cent girls cleared the Class 12 examination from Science.

The RBSE class 12 exams were conducted by the board from March 8 to April 2. While the results of Science and Commerce stream were declared on May 23, the Arts stream results are due today. The results of RBSE class 10 examinations that was conducted between Match 15 to March 26, are yet to be declared.

RBSE 12th Arts result 2018 date: June 1

RBSE 12th Arts result 2018 time: 6.30 PM

RBSE 12th Arts result 2018: How to check Rajasthan Board results on the website-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Now click on the result tab

Step 3: Now click on ‘Senior Secondary (Arts) – 2018 Result’

Step 4: Enter the required credentials

Step 5: Press submit

Step 6: Check and download the same for future

RBSE 12th Arts result 2018: How to check Rajasthan Board results via SMS-

SMS – RESULTRAJ12AROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

More about Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education-

BSER or the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan was established in the year 1957 on December 4. Many government and private schools are affiliated to this Board. The headquarters of BSER are located in Ajmer, Rajasthan. The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan organizes and manages the entire school level education, i.e. Class 1 to 12 in both Hindi and English.