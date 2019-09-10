RBSE 10th, 12th supplementary result DECLARED: How to check your score

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) on Monday announced the results of the supplementary exams for the Class 12 board examinations. The board has put up the results on RBSE’s official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website. The exams had been conducted across various centres in the state between July and August. Students who had failed in one or two subjects were eligibile to sit for these exams.

Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result: How to check your score

Step 1: Visit the official RBSE website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results 2019 exams’ button flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: Select an option between Class 12 supplementary results and Class 10 results 2019.

Step 4: Enter you roll number and other details.

Step 5: Your scores will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your results.

Step 7: Take a print out of your scorecard for future reference.

RBSE 12th result 2019: How to check Rajasthan board Supplementary results via SMS

Science result – SMS – RESULTRAJ12SROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

Commerce result – SMS – RESULTRAJ12CROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

RBSE had released the results for the Science and Commerce students earlier this year in May. Over 2.5 lakh students appearing for the exam had opted for the science stream. Girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 95.86. The boys who took the science stream board exam in Rajasthan, had a pass percentage of 91.59. The overall pass percentage for science stream was 92.88 per cent.

Over 41 thousand students from the Commerce stream sat for the RBSE Board exams 2019. Of the 41,651 students, 91.46 per cent cleared the exam. 89.40 per cent boys passed the Commerce exam, whereas the pass percentage for girls is 95.31.