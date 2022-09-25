Ranchi to get Azim Premji University as Jharkhand government inks partnership with APF

The Jharkhand government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Azim Premji Foundation (APF) to sett up Azim Premji University in Ranchi. According to the official statement, the memorandum of understanding was signed in presence of chief minister Hemant Soren and APF chairman Azim Premji, who attended the programme virtually.

The statement said that the university will be established in the city’s Itki area, and is likely to be operational by July 2024. “I believe that the university will raise the standard of higher education in the state. Now, meritorious students of the state will not have to migrate to other states for higher education,” the chief minister said. Soren added that the aim of the government is to provide quality and employable education to the students in the city.

Further, Premji, who is the founder of Wipro, said he wants to work for the development and upliftment of the people of Jharkhand. “Apart from setting up university and raising the standard of quality education, the foundation will also work in a planned manner with the state government for development in different areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand school education and literacy department has decided to implement a pilot project in some schools to make students give up tobacco use for good, an official said on Saturday.

This was decided following the publication of a survey report which says that 5.1% of teenagers in the age group of 13-15 years in the state are using tobacco in any form.

Ten schools, including five government and five private institutions, in each of four districts will be developed as model tobacco-free institutions, the official said.

With inputs from PTI

