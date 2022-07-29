Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences collaborates with ISDC to deliver BCom with ACCA and BBA

Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Bengaluru, has announced partnership with the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) to deliver Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and US CMA qualifications to its students. As a part of the partnership Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences will be able to offer these qualifications through its Faculty of Management and Commerce. The memorandum of understanding was signed by M Sai Baba, registrar, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences and Rajesh Poonia, senior manager, partnerships, ISDC.

As part of the MoU, Ramaiah University will offer ACCA qualification to its B.Com (Hons) students. According to an official statement, the ACCA Professional Qualification consists of an examination of 13 papers, which aims to equip the students with skill sets and expertise that can equip them to identify, evaluate, and resolve global industry-centric issues.

Furthermore, the partnership aims to help the students obtain an in-depth understanding of industry-oriented finance and analytical tools, strategies, and management at an international level through intensive training sessions and webinars.

“The collaboration with US-Certified Management Accountants (CMA), will enable the University to offer US CMA (Certified Management Accountants), an IMA programme, to its BBA students at the Faculty of Management and Commerce,” the statement added.

“The new and student-centric partnership focuses on delivering quality education and skill development programmes and training aimed at equipping students with future-ready career skills and expertise,” Tom Joseph, executive director for strategy and development, ISDC said.

He further added that this partnership will give the Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences students a better understanding of the accounting, finance, and business fields, thereby allowing them to step up to the ever-advancing global industry.

ISDC is the UK-headquartered skill development and education company claims to work with an excess of 200 Universities in India and aims to bridge the skill gap globally with a team of skilled professionals.

