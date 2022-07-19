Ramaiah University in Bengaluru to build student satellite

The M S Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences (MSRUAS) is set to build a student satellite namely ‘Ramaiah Sat’ for which the varsity under Gokula Education Foundation (medical) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Technology Congress Association (ITCA) to develop and build the nano satellite.

The 300 gram satellite costs Rs one crore and will be built under the monitoring of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), with the help of Indian Technology Congress Association which is the nodal agency for building 75 student satellite missions. The satellite will be launched in August 2022.

Professor Kuldeep K Raina, vice chancellor, M S Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences and L V Muralikrishna Reddy, president, Indian Technology Congress Association have inked the pact in the presence of M R Jayaram, chancellor, and M R Sreenivasa Murthy chief executive, among others. Raina added that it is an opportunity to showcase M S Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences’s prowess in space technology.

“Ramaiah Sat is a 1.6 kg class satellite with a 300 grams Internet of Things (IoT) payload for monitoring other satellites,” M S Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences mentioned in a statement.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the satellite with UHF and VHF links with a satellite ground station at M S Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences’s Peenya Campus. “The Satellite mission functional attributes are water quality monitoring, providing wireless communication networks in remote areas, passive radar for weather monitoring and fisherman SOS”, the statement added.

Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences is a University Grants Commission (UGC) approved Private University in India. Established in December 2013, the university was created by an act in the State of Karnataka. It is sponsored by Gokula Education Foundation trust.

With inputs from PTI.

