Ramagya School partners with University of California, Cambridge University to provide global education.

Ramagya School has established partnerships with the University of California and Cambridge University, providing students from over 150 countries with opportunities for global exposure.”At Ramagya School, we have already recognised the benefits of international collaborations and have formed partnerships with schools and universities worldwide. We are providing global education to our students to prepare them to be successful in a global market,” Utkarsh Gupta, managing director, Ramagya Group said.

Collaborating with professional learning communities worldwide is of utmost significance. Such international partnerships provide students with access to a broad spectrum of resources and experiences that can aid in their development of skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a global economy, Gupta claimed.

Ramagya School aims to provide its students with a wide range of resources through its international collaborations, including opportunities for collaborative learning, cultural exchange programmes, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education, according to an official statement. The school’s emphasis on STEAM education is a unique selling proposition, allowing students to explore cutting-edge technologies and research. Additionally, Ramagya School offers programs that focus on cultivating 21st-century skills, equipping students to adapt to diverse learning environments, it added.

While international collaboration in education offers many benefits, some challenges need to be addressed. One of the primary challenges is the difference in education systems, curricula, and teaching styles. It can make things challenging for students to adapt to a new learning environment and it can also lead to a disparity in learning outcomes. To address this challenge, Ramagya School has designed programmes that focus on the development of 21st-century skills, such as critical thinking, creativity, and communication, the statement said.