Rajyavardhan Rathore chairs I&B’s consultative committee meeting on issues faced by IIMC

Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore Monday chaired a consultative committee meeting of the ministry during which various issues faced by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) were discussed. Members of the committee appreciated the efforts of the ministry in improving the quality of the research work on communication in the institute, an official statement said.They also suggested conduct of research at the institute on various contemporary issues such as dealing with fake news, it said.

Rathore apprised the members of the committee about the working of IIMC. He explained to the members, the issues faced by IIMC and the roadmap to overcome them. He lauded IIMC for its efforts in signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Canon and Sony for providing state-of-the-art audio visual equipments to the institute. A presentation was made by K G Suresh, Director General, IIMC on behalf of the ministry, giving details about the working of IIMC and various issues faced by it. Parliamentarians Dev (Moon Moon Sen) Varma, Sanjay Jaiswal, Neeraj Shekhar attended the meeting. Secretary I&B, Amit Khare, and senior officers of the ministry were also present at the meeting.