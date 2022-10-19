Rajnath Singh launches ABC for Defense Startups programme

Technology business incubator at IIT Hyderabad, iTIC in collaboration with Innovations for Defense Excellence – Defense Innovation Organization (iDEX DIO) has designed a programme named Acclimatization Boot Camp (ABC) for Defense Startups to acclimatize relevant civilian tech startups into defense applications. The programme was launched on Wednesday by Rajnath Singh, minister of defense, at DefExpo 2022 Gandhinagar.

According to an official statement, the ABC for Defense Startups programme would be a four-month long course and would select 10-12 startups in their first cohort. These startups would be connected to the knowledge partners, which include serving and retired armed forces. These mentors would understand the technology of the startup and connect the use case for the same in defense applications. After narrowing down the problem statement mutually, a startup would build a prototype with the help of iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad and run it through mentors to validate the solution. At the end of the boot camp, startups would be trained in writing proposals for grants and procurements. The aim of this boot camp is to acclimatize a startup with civilian technology, find a use case in defense, and help apply for grants and procurements for defense.

“It is good to see iDEX and iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad are collaborating and designing a new programme. This will boost our defence ecosystem lot,” Singh, said while launching the programme.

Further, B S Murty, director, IITH mentioned that startups can apply to this programme at http://www.itic.iith.ac.in/abcd. The deadline for applications is November 18, 2022, and the programme kickstarts on December 8 onwards. “Benefits for startups include feedback from the defense ecosystem, access to iTIC and IITH infrastructure, proposal writing for defense procurements and grants, and access to the defense market,” he said.

Also Read: DU admissions for foreign students declined in 2022

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn