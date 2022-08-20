Rajasthan’s next budget to be dedicated to youth, students, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday, August 19, 2022, has announced that the state’s next budget will be dedicated to the youth and students. He further added that over one crore women will be given smartphones, an official statement said.

Furthermore, the Gehlot government will be presenting its last budget next year, when the state will be going to the Assembly polls.

Gehlot, who was addressing the ‘Digifest’ programme at Birla Auditorium here, also appealed to the youth and students to give suggestions and said their views will be included in the budget announcements.

According to the chief minister, for the current financial year of FY23, 3% of the budget was kept for the information technology sector.

“The future of the state is very bright and today all prestigious institutes, including Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are here,” the chief minister said.

He further added that Rajasthan is the first state in the country where medical colleges have been opened in 30 of its 33 districts.

English-medium government schools are being opened in the state and they are showing good results, he said. Gehlot added that 1.35 crore women will be given smartphones, with free Internet facility for three years.

The chief minister also said the state government has given free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh to 1.35 crore families under the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Yojana.

Later, in a conversation with reporters, Gehlot called the Internet and mobile phone technology a revolution and said Rajasthan will not be left behind.

“The NDA government has taken an oath that they will not mention the names of former prime ministers, their achievements. It is their loss only. People understand everything as it is an internet era.” the minister said.

With inputs from PTI.

