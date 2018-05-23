Rajasthan Board Result 2018: RBSE 12th Science, Commerce result to be declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Board Result 2018: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER ) is going to release the results of Class 12 exam in Commerce and Science streams today (May 23) at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in at 6:15 PM.

Rajasthan Board Result 2018: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER ) is going to release the results of Class 12 exam in Commerce and Science streams today (May 23). Students can check results on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in at at 6:15 PM. As per reports, BSER had earlier announced that the results for Science and Commerce will be announced together. Results for Arts stream will be declared afterwards. Results can also be checked at third party websites examresults.net/rajasthan and indiaresults.in.

The BSER Rajasthan Board 12th class exam was held from 8 March to 2 April. he class 12th exams started with the mandatory English paper. As per the board, 8,26,570 students sat for the class XII BSER Rajasthan board exams out of which 5, 27,259 students were registered for the Humanities stream.

RBSE Class 12th results 2018: How to check & download-

1. Go to the official website of RBSE – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. On the Homepage, click on RBSE 12th results 2018.

3. After clicking, a new page will open.

4. Enter your roll number and date of birth in that page.

5. Click on the submit button.

6. This will display your scorecard.

7. Check the result and take a print out.

Candidates can check results of Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam via SMS-

RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12 ARTS RESULT 2018

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12 SCIENCE RESULT 2018

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12 COMMERCE RESULT 2018

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

More about Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan

BSER or the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan was established in the year 1957 on December 4th. A lot of government and private schools are affiliated to this Board. The headquarters of BSER is located in Ajmer, Rajasthan. The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan organizes and manages the entire school level education, i.e. Class 1st to 12th in both Hindi and English. The students can check their result on the official website (rajeduboard.nic.in / rajresults.nic.in) of BSER.