Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2022: Student to receive BSER Ajmer 12th Results, check date and time

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2022: Rajasthan Board class 12th results are expected to be announced today. The results for commerce and science are expected to be announced at 2 PM. While checking the results, candidates should make sure that they check all details properly that are mentioned on the scorecard. Also, the candidates that qualify for the board exam will be eligible for higher education courses based on the marks that are secured and the cutoff set by colleges. Students will be able to secure admissions with an online copy of the result that can be downloaded from the official website of the board.

For clearing the exam, students will be required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in the overall examination, in all subjects.

According to details provided by the board officials, the Rajasthan 12th Science and Commerce stream results will be announced via press conference by Rajasthan Education Minister Dr. BD Kalla, along with Board Administrator Mr. LN Mantri and RBSE Secretary Smt. Megha Chaudhary.

After the results are declared, nearly 2.5 lakh students will get direct access to Rajasthan Board 12th Results. Students can access the results via the official websites of rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Note that these official websites could suffer technical malfunctions and glitches, so students are advised to check via other authentic sources as well.

Considering last years trends, RBSE is expected to declare Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results 2022 stream-wise, which means that BSER Ajmer will first announce RBSE 12th Science result 2022 followed by Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2022. However, there is no official confirmation if Rajasthan Board Results 2022 will declare the results stream-wise.

Reports suggest that around 20.18 lakh students had registered and applied for the exams and the exams were conducted between 24th March and 26th April 2022 which were conducted in around 6,000 exam centres in Rajasthan.