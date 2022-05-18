Rajasthan RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Dates to be announced officially on May 23, evaluation underway

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to release the results of Class 10th and Class 12th latest by June According to RBSE officials, the Class 10, and 12 exam result dates will be announced next week, likely on Monday, May 23, 2022, The official announcement further says, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is in its final stages of preparing the RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022.

Media reports suggest results of lakhs of candidates for Rajasthan Class 12th three streams – Arts, Commerce, and Science, are likely to be announced around 23rd May 2022. Along similar lines, the RBSE 10th Results 2022 for Secondary Class students will be declared in the month of June 2022; most likely by the 2nd week of June 2022.

Rajasthan Board, RBSE Class 10, 12 exam results 2022 once announced will be available on the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The minimum passing marks overall and each paper to pass the Class 10, 12 exams is 33 per cent.

Last year, the board exams were canceled but the pass percentage evaluated by alternative means in the Class 10 exam was 80.63 per cent, while the pass percentage for the 12th Science stream was 91.96 per cent, Commerce- 94.49 per cent, Arts- 90.70 per cent.

Over 20 lakh students appeared for the Class 10, 12 exams 2022 which was concluded on April 26.