Rajasthan govt to upgrade 500 madrasas with smart classrooms

In a bid to connect Islamic seminaries with modern technology, the Rajasthan government has announced to upgrade 500 madrasas with smart classrooms where students will be taught with the help of smart boards, an official statement said.

As per the statement, the step has been taken to foster better education in madrasas through facilities like smart classrooms. Under the initiative black boards will be replaced with smart boards in the 500 madrasas to provide students technology enabled education.

For this purpose, chief minister Ashok Gehlot has approved an additional budget of Rs 13.10 crore, the statement said. It further added that Rs 2.62 lakh will be spent per seminary for setting up smart classrooms.

Furthermore, the statement mentioned that there are 500 such madrasas where the facility will be provided in the first phase. Gehlot had announced in the 2022-23 Budget to provide smart classrooms with internet facility in a phased manner.

With inputs from PTI

