Rajasthan govt drops Deendayal Upadhyay name from scholarship test

By: |
Jaipur | Published: June 5, 2019 8:27:15 PM

The test is conducted for students of class 10th and 12th and the successful ones in the test are awarded scholarships by the Rajasthan Secondary Education Department.

The state government dropped Upadhyay?s name from the scholarship test, arguing that the previous BJP government had named the test after the RSS ideologue without any reason. (IE)

The Rajasthan’s Congress government has dropped RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay’s name from a scholarship test for the secondary school students, triggering a fresh controversy. The Gehlot government’s move came close on the heels of one describing RSS ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar as ‘Son of Portugal’ in the social science book for class 10. The state government dropped Upadhyay’s name from the scholarship test, arguing that the previous BJP government had named the test after the RSS ideologue without any reason.

“The former BJP government had added the name of Deendayal Upadhyay with the talent search test for no reasons, therefore the name has now been dropped,” said state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara. The test is conducted for students of class 10th and 12th and the successful ones in the test are awarded scholarships by the Rajasthan Secondary Education Department. The move prompted the state’s former education minister Vasudev Devnani to accuse the government of targeting RSS ideologues repeatedly. “There are many schemes and programmes in names of various Congress leaders but removing the name of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay from the scholarship test reflects the narrow-mindedness of the Congress government,” said Devnani.

He said the Congress was taking decisions like removing names of RSS ideologues from various programmes and revising the curriculum of school text books out of sheer “humiliating rout” in the state in the recent Lok Sabha elections. “Pandit Deendayal Uadhyay is among the great personalities whose contribution to democracy will continue to impact future generations. The government’s decision is absurd and uncalled for,” he said. Devnani had also cornered the state government earlier for dubbing Veer Savarkar as ‘Son of Portugal’ in class 10th social science text book, saying that even erstwhile Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had called Savarkar “a classical revolutionary”.

“Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi recognised and hailed the legacy of great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. The then government had issued a commemorative stamp on Veer Savarkar in 1970,” he had said. The Gehlot government has approved of the Veer Savarkar description as son of Portugal, contending that it was done on the recommendation of a panel of academicians.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Rajasthan govt drops Deendayal Upadhyay name from scholarship test
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition