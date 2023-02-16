scorecardresearch
NEP-2020 to provide new direction to society, says Rajasthan Guv

Under the NEP-2020, districts have been designated as “special educational areas” to cater to students who face economic or social barriers.

Written by FE Education
The governor also visited Pushkar Sarovar to offer prayers.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has hailed the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP) as a game-changer that will open up new vistas of exploration for students and give a new direction to society. Speaking at the 10th convocation ceremony of the Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University in Ajmer on Wednesday, Mishra called for Indian universities to be brought up to global standards and emphasized the need for universities focused on research and teaching.

Under the NEP-2020, districts have been designated as “special educational areas” to cater to students who face economic or social barriers. Mishra stressed that the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education is only 27.1 %, which is far below the world average. He called upon universities to develop innovative courses and initiatives that would enhance the quality of higher education and attract more students to enrol.

In addition to his address, the governor also visited Pushkar Sarovar to offer prayers. The NEP-2020, which was unveiled by the Indian government last year, aims to transform the country’s education system by making it more inclusive and interdisciplinary, with a focus on skills development, research, and innovation.

With inputs from PTI.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 16:00 IST