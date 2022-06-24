Rajasthan governor asks VCs to bring out updated syllabus in line with NEP 2020

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday has directed the vice chancellors to bring out an updated and a uniform subject-wise syllabus for universities in line with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) by October 30. He suggested that a group of vice chancellors be tasked with coordinating with the Raj Bhavan in monitoring the work of bringing out the updated syllabus in a time-bound manner.

Mishra was presiding over a meeting of the vice chancellors of state-funded universities at Raj Bhavan here. The Governor asked all universities to make sincere efforts to implement the NEP 2020, in a holistic manner, including Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) and Credit Transfer in universities.

According to a statement, Mishra also directed the varsities to ensure that Constitution Parks, which are being set up in all universities, are ready before the Constitution Day on November 26.

He further added that the vice chancellors liaison with Rajasthan State Road Development Corporation Limited, the executive agency, in order to resolve all difficulties in constructing the Constitution Parks in some universities.

According to him, the intention behind the establishment of Constitution Parks in universities is that the youth become aware about their constitutional rights and duties. He further stressed upon introducing the semester system in all universities and rolling out an academic calendar.

With inputs from PTI.

