Rajasthan education board suspends classes 10 & 12 exams

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to postpone the state education board examination for classes 10 and 12.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer was also directed to promote the students of classes 8, 9 and 10 to the next classes.

The decisions were taken by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after discussions with Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra because of the second wave of coronavirus infection, the state government said in a statement.

The decisions were taken on a day when the Central Board of Secondary Education cancelled the class 10 examination and deferred the class 12 examination to beyond mid-June.