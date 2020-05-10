Rajasthan: Class X, XII board exams’ likely date hinted by education minister; Check details

The move comes after a rumour mongering that pending board exams has been cancelled. (Representative image)

Rajasthan government on Sunday made it clear that class X and XII board examination will take place after the lock down gets over. Both the examination have been put on hold on March 19, 2020, following the scare of novel Coronavirus or COVID-19. The move comes after a rumour mongering that pending board exams have been cancelled. Speaking with the Indian Express, state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra clarified that the government will issue the detailed notification regarding the board exams schedule 10 days prior from the beginning of the exams. The minister further stated that the exams may be conducted in the first week of June.

Dotasra also said that the government will keep in mind the norms of social distancing while conducting the class X and XII examinations. He added that number of examination centers across the state will be increased so that there is a gap between two students.

Class X exams left with three papers while Class XII left with some major papers such as Geography, Mathematics, Hindi, English etc. Meanwhile, the state government has already commenced the evaluation process of the papers that were held before the announcement of the lockdown. The minister also added that the result will be announced with a period of four to six weeks after entire examination gets complete. “The result can be declared in August,” Dostara told IE.

Earlier this month, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced that pending class X and class XII examinations will be held from July 1-15. The HRD ministry had already announced that Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE) will be conducted from July 18-23 and NEET from July 26.