Rajasthan Class 12 Science Results 2020 to be declared today! Here’s how to check

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science Result 2020: The result of Class 12 Science of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is scheduled to be declared at 4 pm on Wednesday, July 8. The information was shared by Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra in a tweet on Tuesday. The results would be available on the official websites of the board – rajeduboard.rajasthan.in and rajresult.nic.in. Here is how to check the results.

RBSE Class 12 Science Results: How to check:

Upon visiting the websites, the students need to look for the link to RBSE Class 12 Result 2020 and click on it.

The students will be redirected to a new page having input fields and would be required to fill in their roll numbers along with other details required.

Before submitting the details, the students must ensure that the details filled in match with their hall tickets.

Once the details are submitted, the result will be displayed on the screen. Download a softcopy of the results for safekeeping.

In 2020, over 9 lakh students appeared for Class 12 Board exams in Rajasthan, according to an IE report, and of these, 2,39,800 had opted for the Science stream.

The board, in order to avoid any glitches, uploads the Class 12 results in two parts and while the Science students will get their results on Wednesday, the date for the declaration of Class 12 Commerce and Art streams will be announced later, the IE report added.

In 2019, the Science stream exam in Rajasthan was cleared by a record 92.88% of the students, making it one of the best performing streams for the board. It is a matter of time before we find out whether the board would be able to maintain last year’s performance. However, the number of students enrolled in the stream in Class 12 fell from 2,60,582 in 2019 to 2,39,800 this year, the report stated.