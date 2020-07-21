Rajasthan Class 12 Arts results to be announced today! Here’s how you can check

RBSE Class 10 students would need to wait a little longer for their results. (Representative image)

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Result 2020: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts results out today! The students of Class 12 Arts of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will get to know their results 3.15 pm on Tuesday, July 21. While the results for Science and Commerce Class 12 students were announced earlier, the students of Arts stream in the state have been eagerly awaiting this day. The students would be able to check their results on the official websites of the board – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresult.nic.in.

RBSE Class 12 Art Results: How to check:

The students need to look for the link to RBSE Class 12 Result 2020 on the websites and click on it.

They would be redirected to a new page with input fields and they would need to fill in their roll numbers along with other details as asked for by the page. It is advised that the students keep their admit cards with them so that all the details can be cross checked.

Once the details have been submitted, the student’s result would be displayed on the screen. It is advised that students must save a softcopy of the results for safekeeping.

Students must secure a minimum of 33% in each of the papers and overall to clear the exams of the Rajasthan education board. Apart from this, for papers having different exams for theory and practicals, students would have to individually score the minimum passing marks in both.

Last year, more than 4 lakh students had appeared for Class 12 Arts exams under the Rajasthan Board and of them, 88% had cleared the exams, an IE report stated.

Meanwhile, the RBSE Class 10 students would need to wait a little longer for their results, the IE report stated. As per reports, Class 10 students would get their results by the end of July or in the beginning of August. As many as 11 lakh students had appeared for Class 10 last year under Rajasthan Board and this year also, the number of students who appeared is estimated to be similar.