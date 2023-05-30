Rajasthan class 10th results 2023: When and where to check – Details inside

Rajasthan class 10th results 2023: For the year 2023, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the class 10th result soon. More than nine lakh students are eagerly waiting for their results. Once announced, students of class 10th will be able to check their results on the official websites of the Rajasthan Board – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

In the first week of June, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce the RBSE 10th result 2023. One day before the result day, the official date and time for the RBSE 10th result 2023 will be announced.

When and Where to check

The students can check their results after an official announcement. They can check the results on the official websites of the board –rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

About Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)



In the Indian state of Rajasthan, RBSE is a board for school-level education. It operates under the Government of Rajasthan. In Ajmer, RBSE has its headquarters. In Rajasthan state, the board is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education.

In the year 1957, the board was set up. Under the Rajasthan Secondary Education Act 1957, it was constituted. Via the website, results of examinations conducted by BSER can be accessed.