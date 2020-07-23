Rajasthan Class 10th Result 2020: State board quashes rumours of result announcement, check details

More than 11 lakh students had appeared in the Class X exams conducted by the state board in the whole state.

Rajasthan Class 10th Result 2020: The wait of the students who appeared in the Rajasthan state board class 10 exams has got a bit longer as the state board has clarified that it would not announce the result today. Earlier, some news websites and student portals had claimed that the result would be announced today and enthused the students and parents but the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education quashed all rumours and said it is not going to announe the result today. The Board also added that it would give a prior notice and inform the students for their convenience before releasing the result.

More than 11 lakh students had appeared in the Class X exams conducted by the state board in the whole state. Like every year, the exams of the students were to be conducted in March but they got postponed due to the onset of Coronavirus spread in the country and imposition of nationwide lockdown on March 24 by the Central government. Post several phases of lockdown, the remaining exams of the students were conducted on June 29 and June 30 by the government. Rajasthan is one of the very few states which could carry the examination process as there are many state boards and the CBSE board itself which failed to conduct the exams due to the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country. The delay in the conduct of the examinations also explains the delay in the announcement of the result.

The result of the students will be released online on the state education board website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students need to keep their roll number and other vital information handy before logging on to the result website. After reaching the result section on the website, students will need to fill in their roll number and other details. Students will then be directed to their result pdf. Students are advised to save the copy of the result on their device or get a print out of the same for future use.

The state board has already announced the result of Class XII students who had appeared in the exam this year. Result of the students from all the three streams have been announced by the state education board. The board announced the result of Science, Commerce and Arts reslts were announced separately by the board. While the Science result was announced on July 8, the Commerce and Arts result were announced on July 13 and July 21 respectively.