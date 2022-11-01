Rajasthan BSTC DELED Pre Result 2022 announced at panjiyapredeled.in, Check toppers, and direct download link

BSTC Rajasthan pre DEIEd Result 2022: The Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan has finally announced the DElEd entrance exam or BSTC Rajasthan pre DElEd result 2022 today, November 1. All the candidates who appeared in the Rajasthan BSTC 2022 exam can now download their results from the official website of Rajasthan BSTC – panjiyapredeled.in.

According to the results, a candidate belonging to the general category has secured 89% marks in the exam while Vidhika Jain, Mahesh, and Dheeraj have topped in the subject of sanskrit. The State Minister B D Kalla was not able to reach the result declaration programme due to unavoidable circumstances. In his absence, the Director of Samsa Department has declared the results. Now, the schedule for the exam will soon be published on the official website.

On the basis of the candidates opted preffered college, the candidates will be placed to different colleges. The choice filling for the preferred colleges will be provided on the official website in due course of the time. The candidates have been advised to scroll on the official website for latest updates.

According to the government data, a total of 599,294 candidates appeared in this examination held on October 8 at various public and private teacher education institutes for entry in DElEd (General/Sanskrit) from 2 pm to 5 pm. The candidates can now download Rajasthan BSTC Result 2022 DElEd from the official website.

How and where to download Rajasthan BSTC Results Today, pre DEIEd Result 2022?

The candidates can download Rajasthan BSTC Results Today, pre DElEd Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website – panjiyapredeled.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Rajasthan BSTC Results Today, pre DEIEd Result 2022’ flashing on the homepage

Now, you need to enter your logins and then, the Rajasthan BSTC Results Today, pre DEIEd Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates have been advised to download Rajasthan BSTC Results Today, pre DEIEd Result 2022 and save for future reference

Rajasthan BSTC Results Today, pre DEIEd Result 2022: What is the passing marks criteria?

To qualify in the Rajasthan BSTC DELed Exam 2022, the candidates belonging to the reserved category will have to secure at least 50 percent marks while this criteria for the candidates belonging to the reserved category is 40 percent marks.

Based on the BSTC Results Today, pre DEIEd Result 2022, the candidates will be able to take admission in their preferred colleges.

Rajasthan BSTC Results Today, pre DEIEd Result 2022: Cut Off Marks

The cut off for Rajasthan BSTC Results Today, pre DEIEd Result 2022 will be shared on the official website in due course of the time. So, all the candidates eagerly waiting for the results have been advised to keep their eyes on the official website of Rajasthan BSTC.