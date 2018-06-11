Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th result 2018 DECLARED: Student Alert! Check rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 10th result 2018: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has announced the results for class 10th examination on Monday, June 11, 2018. The scores were declared on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The results were released around 3:15 pm today. All the students who have appeared for the exam and were eagerly waiting for the results can now check their scorecards on the official website and also on third party results websites like indiaresults.com.

The exams for RBSE Class 10 were conducted from March 15 to 26, 2018. To check the marks, candidates have to visit the official websites and enter their roll number to view their scores. Around 11 lakh students appeared for the paper this year. The candidates can also get their marks via SMS.

More details are as follows:

Name of the exam: RBSE class 10th examination

Name of the board: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)

Name of the website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Date of the exam: March 15 to 26, 2018 Result status: To be declared Date of the result: June 11, 21018

Result status: Declared

Other websites: indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Rajasthan Board 10th result: How to check

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to get their results:

Step 1) Log on to the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2) Click on the Class 10 results link, “RESULT CLASS X EXAM 2018” given on the right side of the portal

Step 3) A new webpage will appear. Enter the examination Roll Number

Step 4) Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5) Check scores

Step 6) Download result and take a print out for future purpose

About RBSE

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is a board of education for school level education in the Indian state Rajasthan. RBSE is a state agency of the Government of Rajasthan and has its headquarters in Ajmer. Board is responsible for promotion and development of secondary education in Rajasthan state. BSER was set up in the year 1957 and constituted under the Rajasthan Secondary Education Act 1957. Results of examinations conducted by BSER can be accessed via website.