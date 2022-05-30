Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results soon; Here’s how to check BSER Ajmer Class 12 scores online

Thousands of students are awaiting the results of the Rajasthan Board 12th Class examination which is expected to be declared on May 30. According to the latest reports, the BSER Ajmer is likely to declare the results for students who appeared in Science and Commerce stream on May 30.

Despite the various reports and speculations about the release of the results, the BSER Ajmer has not provided any confirmation regarding the same. This has put the students in a state of confusion. They are not able to get the necessary updates about the result date.

The Rajasthan Board usually informs the students about the results of the 12th class examination for the different streams, such as Science, Commerce, and Arts, separately. The results for these three streams are first declared by the Board. After that, the other two results, namely, the Vocational and Arts results, are declared by the Board. The board is likely to issue the result date online.

The Board is likely to release the results in digital form on its officia website raj.eduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. To make the process easier for the students, the website will also feature quick and easy access to the latest updates about the 12th class results.

To access the website, students will have to enter the details required to get their results, such as their exam roll number, their security captcha, and their date of birth. All the details will be displayed on the hall tickets issued by the Board.

After entering all the details correctly, the students will be able to view their Rajasthan 12th Class Results 2022 online scorecard. It will display their total marks, as well as their pass or failed status.